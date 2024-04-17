Senthil Balaji's remand extended till April 22

Chennai, Apr 17 (PTI) A city court on Wednesday extended the remand of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the ED, till April 22.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here, extended his judicial custody.

Allowing a petition filed by Balaji, which sought to re-open the arguments on his side in his discharge petition in the case, the judge directed the prison authorities to produce him before the court on Monday.

His arguments were closed on March 22.

Balaji was arrested in June last by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime. PTI CORR SA