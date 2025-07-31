Sentiyanger Imchen appointed chief secretary of Nagaland

Kohima, Jul 31 (PTI) Sentiyanger Imchen, a 1991-batch IAS officer of the Nagaland cadre, has been appointed chief secretary of the northeastern state.

His appointment will take effect from Friday, following the retirement of the incumbent Chief Secretary J Alam on Thursday.

A notification issued by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms stated that Imchen, who currently holds the position of Additional Chief Secretary and Finance Commissioner, will assume charge upon Alam’s superannuation. PTI NBS RBT