Sentry dies of gunshot at INS Kalinga base near Vizag, police suspect suicide

Bheemili (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 4 (PTI) A 44-year-old sentry died of a gunshot wound here at INS Kalinga base near Visakhapatnam, said a police official on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Baji Baba Sheik. Authorities are yet to determine if it was a suicide or result of a weapon misfire.

“While he was on duty at the sentry post, he died of a gunshot wound and it is yet to be identified whether it was a suicide or weapon misfire,” the official told PTI.

Police seized the weapon and sent the body for post mortem.

Investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of death. PTI STH ROH