Sep 18 onwards fixed for verification of EVMs of Chenani assembly constituency in J-K

Jammu, Sep 10 (PTI) Udhampur District Election Officer (DEO) Saloni Rai on Wednesday fixed September 18 and onwards for scheduled checking and verification of EVMs of the Chenani assembly segment in the district.

This step has been taken by the authorities on the plea of the former minister and candidate of this constituency, Harsh Dev Singh.

"It is hereby informed that the EVM checking & verification (C&V) process has been scheduled from September 18 onwards until the completion of the process," the DEO said in an order.

The venue of the checking and verification of EVMs has been fixed at Government Degree College for Boys, Udhampur, from 10 am to 7 pm daily, she added.

The DEO has invited all eligible candidates of political parties of the Chenani constituency to participate in this exercise.

"You are hereby invited to witness the checking & verification EVM process at the venue, as per the prescribed guidelines of the Election Commission of India. You are also requested to provide an acknowledgement of this intimation letter to this office for the record," the DEO said.

According to officials, this has been done on the plea of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party's state president and Chenani segment candidate Harsh Dev Singh.

Singh has challenged the election of the constituency in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, which has issued notices to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia and several others in a petition filed by him last year.

Singh has prayed that the results of the Chenani assembly election 2024 in Udhampur be declared null and void, accusing at least 19 respondents, including the chief election commissioner of India, of widespread electoral law violations and misconduct during the poll process. PTI AB KSS KSS