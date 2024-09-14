Sep 7 stone pelting at Ganpati procession in MP's Mochipura: Magisterial probe ordered

Ratlam, Sep 14 (PTI) A magisterial inquiry was ordered on Saturday into the violence in Mochipura area of Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district last week and the alleged death of one person in it, an official said.

Additional Collector RS Mandloi will probe the stone pelting incident, the subsequent lathicharge and alleged death of a man due to it and submit a report within a month, Ratlam Collector and District Magistrate Rajesh Batham said in a statement.

A stone was pelted on the night of September 7 at a procession taking a Ganesh idol for installation, after which several right-wing groups "gheraoed" (encircled) the local police station seeking immediate arrest of the culprits.

Protesters damaged a police vehicle at the time, leading to a baton charge. A case was registered against some 200 persons in connection with the protest and three were arrested, officials said.

Right-wing outfits took out a silent protest march on September 10 seeking thorough probe into the alleged death of one Prakash Meda in the baton charge.

On September 10, the government transferred Ratlam Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha, who was replaced by Narsinghpur SP Amit Kumar.

Kumar shunted out Station Road police station in-charge inspector Dinesh Bhojhak in connection with the violence. He was replaced by Industrial Area police station in-charge Rajendra Verma.