Separate budget head approved for functioning of women’s One Stop Centres in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved a separate Budget head for meeting the daily operational expenses of 'One Stop Centres' (OSCs) set up for women in distress under the Centre-sponsored Mission Shakti scheme.

This Budget head will be used to provide funds for the routine management of OSCs functioning under the Sambal sub-scheme, which offers integrated services such as psychological counselling, medical aid, police assistance, temporary shelter, and legal support to women facing violence or crisis situations.

While an existing budget head was being used for infrastructure-related expenditure of OSCs, creation of a separate accounting head was needed to ensure smooth funding for their routine functioning, according to a government resolution (GR) issued by the Women and Child Development Department on Wednesday.

The approval was granted under the Social Security and Welfare head, with 100 per cent funding from the Centre.

The government stated that the Commissioner of Women and Child Development, Pune, has been designated as the controlling authority for expenditure under the scheme, while the accounts officer of the commissionerate will act as the drawing and disbursing officer.

The Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature will commence on February 23.