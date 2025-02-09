Separate category for top performing cities under cleanliness survey: Khattar

Bhopal, Feb 9 (PTI) Union minister M L Khattar on Sunday said a separate category would be created for top-performing cities recognised under a cleanliness survey, enabling them to compete with each other as members of the elite group.

The cities that secure the top three spots under four different categories will be kept in a separate group, and they will compete with each other, the Union minister told reporters in Bhopal.

Indore was adjudged the cleanest city of India for seven consecutive times.

Khattar said parameters of Swachh Survekshan or cleanliness survey are changed every year.

He said the lowest performer (city) in the separate group will be removed after two years, and it will be asked to compete with the remaining cities.

"The remaining cities falling under different categories will compete with each other like earlier, and winners will secure a place in the separate group of top performers," the Housing and Urban Affairs Minister said.

Khattar said some states have requested to extend the March 31 deadline for Swachh Survekshan.

Referring to Indore's continuous best performance as the cleanest city, Khattar said in a lighter vein that other cities complain they don't get an opportunity to secure the top position.

He said the overall Union Budget outlay has been increased three times in the past ten years, which is a big achievement.

"The Budget size in 2013-15 was Rs 16.65 lakh crore which has now tripled to Rs 50.65 lakh crore in the last ten years, a testament to the fast-moving economy. A target is set to make India a developed nation by 2047 when the country will complete 100 years (of Independence)," Khattar said.

Khattar said 25 crore people have come out of multi-dimensional poverty since 2014, an achievement being studied by other countries.

He said India is among the top three countries in metro rail projects after China and the USA.

"There is a difference of only 300 km between India and the USA (in metro rail project network)," he claimed and added that India would soon surpass the US as 900 km-long metro rail projects are either in the pipeline or in various phases of construction.

The rate of metro construction activity per day increased to 6 km per day now from 600 metres per day in 2014, Khattar added.