Separate poverty assessment for minorities not done: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The government on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that a separate poverty assessment for minorities has not been done and it implements various schemes for the welfare and upliftment of every section of society, including minorities.

Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani said this in a written reply to a question by BSP MP Danish Ali on whether the government proposes to carry out any survey for identifying the minorities, including Muslims, living below the poverty line in each state.

The ministry has adopted a multi-pronged strategy by way of implementation of various schemes aimed at educational empowerment, employment-oriented skill development and infrastructure support, etc. for the upliftment of the living standards of economically weaker and underprivileged sections of all minorities, Irani said.

"A separate poverty assessment for minorities has not been done by the government. The government implements various schemes for the welfare and upliftment of every section of the society including minorities," she said.

The various schemes being implemented include Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana, etc., she said.

"Also minorities belonging to EWS category can avail the benefit of 10 per cent reservation in employment and admission in educational institutions," Irani said.

She also listed the details of the schemes in her reply. PTI ASK DIV DIV