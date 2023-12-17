Separate system for children to have smooth pilgrimage at Sabarimala: TDB

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Dec 17 (PTI) After criticism from the Congress-led UDF opposition and the BJP regarding alleged lack of facilities for devotees at the hill-top shrine in Sabarimala here, the Travancore Devaswom Board on Sunday put into place a special gate system for children to have a smooth pilgrimage.

A statement issued by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) said the new system was implemented on Sunday morning and will allow the children to have a front row darshan of Lord Ayyappa while avoiding the long queues. This has emerged as a huge success and is a source of great joy and relief for the parents, especially those from outside Kerala, TDB added.

Devaswom guards and police are on duty to prevent misuse of this system, TDB president P S Prashanth said.

"It helps them to avoid the situation of having to wait for a long time with children after climbing the mountain from Pampa.

"The Devaswom Board will strictly implement the government's directive to provide maximum facilities for women, children and differently-abled persons," he said.

The TDB statement also said that free Wi-Fi service would be available at Sabarimala soon as part of providing the maximum possible facilities to devotees. It would be available to a devotee for a maximum of 30 minutes, it said.

"The aim of the Devaswom Board is to provide relief to the devotees who are unable to contact their homes and other places due to lack of network," the statement said.

In the first phase of the project, there will be a total of 15 Wi-Fi hotspots, it said.

BSNL would be setting up the hotspots and has already launched free Wi-Fi service at the queue complexes, it added.

Huge crowds have been witnessed at the hill-top shrine after its portals opened for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakkku pilgrimage.

The 41-day pilgrimage season began on November 17, the first day of the auspicious Malayalam month of Vrichikam. PTI HMP HMP SDP KH