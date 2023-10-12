Separate toilets for women workers should be available at construction sites, says Delhi labour minister

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Thursday directed that there should be separate washrooms for women labourers at construction sites.

Advertisment

Anand on Thursday convened a meeting with senior officials of the Delhi Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board that was attended by senior department officials.

During the meeting, he also directed the board to explore how equal wages can be ensured for both men and women labourers, the city government said in a statement.

At present, male and female workers use the same toilet facilities at construction sites.

Advertisment

Anand has asked the labour department to ensure better safety and security for all female labourers at the sites and explore how separate washrooms can be made for them.

The minister also instructed that the pay disparity be rectified promptly to ensure equal wages to female workers for equal work.

To make it easier for labourers to access and feed information in registration forms available on the board's online portal, Anand instructed that Hindi be made the primary language. This will enable a larger number of construction workers to benefit from the services provided by the Arvind Kejriwal government, according to the statement.

Advertisment

CCTV cameras will also be installed to ensure transparency in labour card registration, renewal and claims at help desks established in all districts.

Directions were issued to review the accidental insurance policy for construction workers, offered by the Labour Board, for better implementation, the statement added.

Construction workers in Delhi will also be trained through various skill development programmes to enhance their skills.

The labour minister noted that not all workers are aware of the schemes offered by the department, leading many eligible labourers to miss out on the benefits. He emphasised that all means of communications be used to raise awareness about the schemes. PTI SLB SZM