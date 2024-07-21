Separatist leader Moulvi Abdul Qayoom Mattu joins PDP

Jammu, Jul 21 (PTI) Prominent separatist and religious leader Moulvi Abdul Qayoom Mattu on Sunday joined the PDP in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a party spokesman said.

Mattu, a former head of Hurriyat Conference for Chenab valley, joined the PDP in the presence of its senior leader and former MLC Firdous Tak at the party office in Kishtwar, the spokesman said.

He said several other prominent social and political activists, including retired government officials, also joined the party along with Mattu.

"My struggle has always been for the people who suffered due to misrule and lack of policies. Because of my courage to speak the truth and refusal to bow before the political figures responsible for the chaos, I have been subjected to torture and imprisonment through misuse of power.

"Today, it is crucial that people join the mainstream to serve the masses. For me, the PDP and its leadership have demonstrated that they truly stand for the aspirations of the people," Mattu said. PTI TAS 6/2/2024 MNK MNK