Separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani to be remembered in J-K Assembly

Srinagar, Nov 4 (PTI) Separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani is in the list of former legislators and parliamentarians who will be remembered by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday.

The speaker of the assembly will make obituary references over the demise of former legislators who have died since the last session of the legislature which took place in February 2018.

Others who will feature in the obituary references on Tuesday include former president Pranab Mukherjee, former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee, former governor Jagmohan Malhotra, and BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana who died recently.

Geelani was a member of the legislative assembly three times from the Sopore segment, having won in 1972, 1977 and 1987.

With the eruption of militancy in 1989, Geelani joined the separatist bandwagon and boycotted the elections till his death in 2021. PTI MIJ KVK KVK