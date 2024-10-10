Sepoy posted at Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail caught with drugs worth Rs 10 lakh

Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) A sepoy posted at Navi Mumbai's Taloja Central Jail has been arrested for alleged possession of drugs worth Rs 10 lakh, police said on Thursday.

An official at the Kharghar police station said an FIR (first information report) has been registered under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) against the sepoy, Anil Asaram Jadhav.

On Wednesday evening, when the 38-year-old accused was going to report for duty at the jail, his tiffin box was checked by guards posted at the entrance of the prison. The guards found Jadhav was carrying ganja, charas and MDMA drug collectively valued at Rs 10 lakhs, he said.

The jail sepoy was detained and handed over to the Kharghar police who arrested him, said the official, adding he was carrying the drugs for prisoners. PTI COR RSY