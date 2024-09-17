September 17 celebrated with patriotism in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (PTI) The anniversary of the merger of erstwhile Hyderabad state under Nizam rule with the Indian Union in 1948 was celebrated with patriotic fervour on Tuesday in Telangana by the central and state governments.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attended the event organised by the state government as "Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam" (celebration of people's governance day).

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the National flag, Reddy said his government has taken up setting right the financial situation and implementation of the six poll guarantees as challenges after it assumed office in December last year.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in the celebration of the Day organised by the Union Government as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'.

Kishan Reddy, who hoisted the National Flag, said successive governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh and after the formation of Telangana refused to officially celebrate the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' on September 17 due to appeasement and vote bank politics.

Kishan Reddy,who is also the president of BJP in Telangana, took part in the event commemorating the Day at the saffron party's state headquarters here.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud hoisted the National Flag at Gandhi Bhavan, the state Congress headquarters, as part of celebrations of the Day.

The opposition BRS celebrated the anniversary as 'National Integration Day' with the party's Working President K T Rama Rao participating in the event.

The Day was celebrated as 'merger day' by the CPI. The Left party's state secretary and MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao recalled the 'Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle' led by the Communists against landlords and the autocratic rule of Nizam of Hyderabad.

September 17, 1948, the day the princely state of Hyderabad under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union, is interpreted differently by different parties in Telangana. PTI SJR ROH