September floods ruined crops on 68 lakh hectares in Maharashtra: Official

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Crops on 68.69 lakh hectares were destroyed across Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall and floods in September, which severely affected Marathwada and adjoining regions, an official has said.

The government is preparing a proposal to be sent to the Centre seeking financial assistance for the affected farmers, the official from the relief and rehabilitation department said on Monday.

He stated that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with both Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar to review the proposal.

The floods last month caused extensive losses across several districts. In Marathwada, farmlands and residential areas were submerged, while similar damage was reported from parts of Vidarbha and western Maharashtra, as per officials.

Districts including Beed, Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Yavatmal, Latur, Solapur, Dharashiv, Jalna, Parbhani, Buldhana, Hingoli, Nashik, and Washim have reported severe crop losses on areas ranging from three to seven lakh hectares each.

Farmers' representatives have demanded compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare and urged the government to fulfil its earlier promise of a loan waiver.

Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar has appealed to the government to support distressed farmers and provide them compensation and debt relief.

The relief and rehabilitation department stated that e-KYC of registered farmers under the Agristack system is being expedited. Out of 1.72 crore farmer account holders in the state, 1.17 crore have already been registered, and the remaining process will be completed soon.

The floods have also washed away irrigation equipment such as electric pumps, leaving many farmers unable to resume cultivation.