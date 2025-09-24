September rains hit harder; farmers to get aid before Diwali: Minister

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne on Wednesday said the intense rainfall in September inflicted greater damage than previous downpours, and assured that the affected farmers will get financial aid before Diwali.

Talking to reporters here, Bharne also said there was nothing wrong with the demand for declaring a "wet drought", but Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies will take a call on it.

Rains have wreaked havoc over the last few days in the usually parched Marathwada region, killing eight persons and damaging houses and crops.

Bharne said the damage due to rainfall was more in the region's Nanded district.

"The rain in September has caused more losses than in the previous period. The loss in Marathwada is more in Nanded. But the crop loss survey is underway on a war footing with the help of the revenue and agriculture departments," he said.

Notably, Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil on Tuesday said the state government should declare a "wet drought" in Jalgaon district and parts of Marathwada, which were severely affected by heavy rains and flooding.

Bharne said, "There is nothing wrong with the demand because farmers are in trouble today. But the chief minister and both the deputy CMs will think about it, considering the central government's criteria for it. But now, helping farmers as soon as possible is our priority." The transfer of financial assistance to the accounts of farmers has started, the minister said.

"For areas where losses occurred before July and the loss surveys are completed, the government has started giving aid to farmers directly into their bank accounts. The state has started depositing aid out of the Rs 2,215 crore (as announced by the government)," he said.

But the damage due to the rains is more in the current month. Around 30 lakh hectares of land have been affected due to rainfall this month. The amount of aid for damages in September will be more than the previous losses, Bharne said.

"The crop loss surveys will be completed soon, and the amount will be deposited into the farmers' accounts before Diwali," he added.

Bharne also said that banks will be given instructions to stop loan recovery in the areas affected by rain-related damage.

"The loan recovery in the areas where losses occurred should stop for now. The government will initiate steps and the necessary instructions will be given to the banks concerned," he said. PTI AW GK