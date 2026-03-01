Septic tank cleaning turns fatal for four in Bihar's Vaishali district

Hajipur (Bihar), March 1 (PTI) Four members of a family died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning their house’s septic tank in Bihar's Vaishali district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place at Anwarpur village within Sarai police station limits.

Authorities are in the process of ascertaining the identities of the deceased, officials said.

Sub-divisional magistrate of Hajipur’s Sadar area, Ram Babu Baitha, said, "Officials received information on Sunday afternoon that four of a family fell unconscious while cleaning their house’s septic tank in Anwarpur village. Later, villagers took them to the nearest hospital, where all the four were declared dead." The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination, and further investigation is on, he added. PTI COR PKD MNB