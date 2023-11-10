Septic tank of housing society in Thane explodes, no one hurt

Thane, Nov 10 (PTI) The septic tank of a housing society exploded in Ghodbunder Road area of Thane city on Friday, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 8:45pm, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

"Firemen and RDMC personnel undertook clearing measures at the site, which has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure. The tank may have exploded due to excess pressure," Tadvi said. PTI COR BNM BNM