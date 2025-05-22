Septic tank tragedy in Bihar's Katihar: Two dead, four hospitalised

Katihar (Bihar), May 22 (PTI) Two labourers died and four others fell unconscious while repairing a septic tank in Bihar's Katihar district, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Manoj Mahto (45) and Ranjeet Singh (35). The identities of the injured have not been ascertained so far, police said.

"The incident took place in Rameli village within Rautara police station limits when Mahto and Singh entered a septic tank for repairs and fell unconscious. Seeing them, four other labourers entered the tank to rescue them but also lost consciousness," said Vijay Singh Kushwaha, a representative of the village head (Mukhiya).

"Villagers managed to take out all the six labourers out and rushed them to a hospital. While Mahto and Singh were declared dead on arrival, the other four are undergoing treatment," he added. PTI COR PKD MNB