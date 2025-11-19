Septicemia likely cause of leopard's death in UP's Pilibhit, postmortem suggests

Pilibhit (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) The death of a female leopard in Pipra Khas Village in the Barkheda area here was likely due to septicemia (blood poisoning or blood infection), the animal's postmortem report has suggested.

One of the leopard's paws was severely rotten and missing, exposing bone, while multiple deep wounds were found on its neck and other parts of the body, the examination has revealed.

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) wildlife expert Daksh Gangwar told PTI that the infected and decayed paw appears to have caused a serious bacterial spread into the bloodstream, leading to septicemia.

The condition indicates that a severe, untreated infection may have spread throughout the body, ultimately proving fatal.

"Samples have been sent for further examination to confirm the infection,” he said.

The carcass was disposed of after the postmortem, and a detailed report has been sent to senior forest officials.

The leopard is believed to have wandered out of the nearby forest a day earlier. Villagers said the animal was first spotted lying near the roadside on Tuesday and later moved near a pond in the village.

By the time forest officials reached the spot, the leopard had died.

While some villagers alleged that timely medical intervention could have saved the animal, forest department officials rejected the claim, saying they were informed about a dead leopard, not an injured one. PTI COR ABN RHL