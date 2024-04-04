Septuagenarian, dog rescued from south Delhi house on fire

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police rescued a 70-year-old woman who was on oxygen support after a fire broke out in a flat in a south Delhi multi-storey due to a spark in the air conditioner, an officer said on Thursday.

The woman, who suffered from a lung disease and diabetes, was trapped inside her Triloki Colony house that caught fire on Wednesday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

The team was informed that she was unable to move from her bed due to a fractured hip, Chauhan said.

"The woman was trapped inside a room, she was struggling to breathe due to the fumes. While the fire was being doused, a team of police along with the son of the woman entered the room where she was trapped and safely shifted her from the engulfed room to another room," he said.

A fire incident was reported at Koltla Mubarakpur Police Station at 7 pm. Fire tenders and an ambulance were rushed to the spot immediately, police said.

Police also found a dog lying unconscious on the spot and rescued it by administering Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). The dog was later shifted to a Veterinarian Hospital in the Defence colony area for treatment, police said.

"There was no loss of life due to swift action and better coordination among the fire department, police and public. The fire was extinguished, probably caused by sparking in AC," said the DCP.