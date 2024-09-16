Septuagenarian held for molesting 9-year-old girl in Kolhapur

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) A senior citizen has been arrested for allegedly molesting his daughter's nine-year-old student in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint by the girl's family, the police on Sunday registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the 73-year-old accused, an official said.

The incident occurred in the Radhanagari area in the first week of September, he said.

The accused's daughter conducted tuition classes, and the girl was one of her students. The girl complained to her aunt that the accused had molested her, the official said.

The accused has been remanded in police custody, and further probe is underway, he said. PTI DC ARU