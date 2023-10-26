Septuagenarian man's body found in lake

Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) The body of a 70-year-old man was found in a lake in Thane city of Maharashtra on Thursday, a civic official said.

Advertisment

The body was found in Railadevi lake located in Wagle Estate locality around 8.15 am, chief of Thane civic body's disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said.

The deceased, identified as Arvind Murudkar, was a resident of Mulund, he said.

"After being alerted, fire brigade personnel and a team of disaster management cell rushed to the spot and took the body out of water," he said.

It was then sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, Tadvi said. PTI COR NP