Septuagenarian stabs wife to death with scissors, commits suicide in MP's Indore

Indore, Apr 4 (PTI) A 70-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death and then ended his life by jumping from the third floor of his house on Friday in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Tarachand Khatri (70) fatally attacked his wife Seema Khatri (65) with multiple blows to her neck and other parts of her body using scissors at Silver Palace Colony under Annapurna police station area, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shivendu Joshi told PTI.

"Hearing the commotion, Tarachand's daughter-in-law rushed to the scene and saw him holding the scissors. At this point, Tarachand fled to the third floor of the house and jumped off the roof. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries," he said.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that Tarachand and his wife were embroiled in long-standing disputes. A detailed probe is underway," the ACP said. PTI HWP LAL BNM