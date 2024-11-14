Septuagenarian suffering from 'sick sinus syndrome' cured at Delhi hospital

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A 75-year-old woman diagnosed with 'sick sinus syndrome' -- a condition in which the natural pacemaker of the heart deteriorates with age -- has been treated at a private hospital in Delhi.

Advertisment

Speaking about the case, Dr Vanita Arora, clinical lead and expert in cardiac electrophysiology at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital where she performed the procedure to cure the woman, said the patient complained of fatigue, energy loss and presyncope before she was diagnosed with sick sinus syndrome.

Due to her history of diabetes, hypertension, and recurrent urinary tract infections, she was at high risk of complications from conventional pacemaker surgery.

The AVEIR VR ABBOTT leadless pacemaker offers a minimally invasive solution that reduces infection risks and improves the quality of life for the patients, especially those with complex medical conditions, Arora said.

Advertisment

The procedure, which involved implanting the AVEIR VR ABBOTT leadless pacemaker through a minimally invasive transvenous method, eliminated the need for an incision or device pocket, significantly reducing the patient’s infection risk, she added.

The surgery was performed on November 11, and the woman has returned to her old routine after being cured, the doctor said.

Shivakumar Pattabhiraman, Managing Director at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said the technology is designed to significantly reduce the risk of infection, particularly for patients with compromised immune systems or those already dealing with multiple health issues. PTI NSM ARI