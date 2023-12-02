SER cancels 3 trains owing to cyclone forming in Bay of Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 2 (PTI) The South Eastern Railway cancelled three trains, including Howrah-Chennai Mail, scheduled to depart on Saturday, owing to an impending cyclonic storm forecast by the Meteorological department.

An SER official said that the other two trains to be cancelled are the Howrah-SMVT (Bengaluru) express and the Hatia-SMVT (Bengaluru) express.

The three mail/express trains, which were to depart on Saturday, were cancelled owing to the ensuing cyclonic storm forecast by the Met department, he said.

A deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to move in a west-northwestward direction and intensify into a cyclonic storm by Sunday, bringing light to moderate rain with isolated heavy downpour in north coastal Tamil Nadu from Saturday, the Met said. PTI AMR -- BDC