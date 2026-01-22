SER divisional committee meeting discusses passenger amenities, women safety

Ranchi, Jan 22 (PTI) A divisional committee meeting of Ranchi and Chakradharpur divisions under South Eastern Railways discussed passenger amenities, women safety and ongoing development projects here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of three states -- Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha -- falling under the two divisions.

Railway officials highlighted various ongoing development projects and passenger amenities in both the divisions.

"There was positive discussion on increasing railway passenger amenities, ensuring safety of women passengers, implementing development schemes while keeping in mind the sentiments of the people of the region, and improving coordination between passengers and the railway," Ranchi MP and minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth posted on X after the meeting.

Seth placed various demands including ensuring safety of women passengers in the Lohardaga passenger train, submitting proposal of special trains for Holi festival, building an Atal Vendor Market for vendors outside stations and sending proposal for a shuttle train between Ranchi and Muri, a press release issued by the Ranchi MP stated.

He also urged to include Mesra, Barkakana, Ramgarh, McCluskieganj, Khalari and Rai stations under Ranchi railway division.

Raising the issues of vendors outside stations, he said redevelopment of Ranchi and Hatia stations was underway.

"A large number of people sustain their livelihood by setting up carts, kiosks, and stalls outside the stations. Before removing them from around the stations, notices should be served within a fixed time limit. Along with this, such people should be identified, and a proposal should be prepared to provide shops by constructing an Atal Vendor Market around the station premises," he said.

Apart from Seth, Jamshedpur MP Vidyut Baran Mahto, Singhbhum MP Joba Manjhi, JMM's Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Majhi, Chatra MP Kalicharan Singh, Lohardaga MP Sukhdev Bhagat, Purulia (West Bengal) MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, and Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Mamata Mohanta were also present at the meeting.