Serendipity Arts Festival celebrates 10 years with 'Shaam-e-Ghazal'

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) It was an evening of poetry and music at the Safdarjung Tomb here as famous ghazals of legends like Ghulam Ali, Mehdi Hasan, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Pankaj Udhas, and Jagjit Singh marked 10 years of Serendipity Arts Festival.

"Shaam-e-Ghazal", hosted by Sabhayata Foundation and Serendipity Arts on Friday, witnessed timeless artistry of ghazal legends through a soulful curation by tabla maestro Bickram Ghosh and vocalists Pratibha Singh Baghel and Prithvi Gandharv.

The event supported by the Ministry of Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), was held as part of an initiative to promote the country's historic monuments and engage visitors through immersive cultural programming.

The evening was attended by Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra.

The performance honoured ghazal legends such as Ghulam Ali, Mehdi Hasan, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Pankaj Udhas, and Jagjit Singh, celebrating ghazal writers whose works have transcended generations.

Combining avant-garde elements with the profound themes of love, loss, and longing, the evening offered a contemporary yet deeply rooted musical experience.

The musical evening formed a part of Serendipity Arts' multi-city celebrations that highlighted the foundation's commitment to cultural exchange, artistic exploration, and the transformative power of collaboration.

“Over this decade, we've witnessed remarkable impact-transforming 300,000 square feet of spaces in Goa into living canvases of creativity, supporting hundreds of emerging artists across South Asia, and bringing the festival's spirit to cities across the world.

"'Shaam-e-Ghazal' at Safdarjung Tomb is a reflection of that spirit-where history meets contemporary practice, and where heritage transforms into a living stage for creativity. This collaboration with Sabhyata Foundation demonstrates our belief that monuments are not just remnants of the past, but dynamic spaces that can inspire new forms of creativity and dialogue," Sunil Kant Munjal, founder and patron of Serendipity Arts, said in a statement.

As part of this initiative, Serendipity Arts has taken the festival's spirit to multiple cities including Birmingham, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Chennai, Paris, and Dubai ahead of its "largest-ever" edition in Goa from December 12-21.

Puneet Dalmia, MD and CEO, Dalmia Bharat Ltd and patron of Sabhyata Foundation, said that the partnership "underscored the importance of connecting communities with their built heritage in meaningful, experiential ways".

"It aimed to evoke pride in India's cultural wealth while positioning art as a tool to revive, reinterpret, and recontextualize heritage spaces for today's world. In light of the success achieved during our cultural evening at Purana Qila, the hosting of our inaugural programme at the historic Safdarjung Tomb signifies another significant milestone in our endeavour to honour and rejuvenate India’s heritage and culture," Dalmia said.

Starting from December 12, Serendipity Arts Festival will feature over 150 projects spanning performing, visual, culinary, and craft-based arts, offering an expansive canvas of creativity — from large-scale exhibitions and performances to intimate workshops, immersive installations, and community-led initiatives.