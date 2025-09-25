Serial offender held from J&K's Budgam for sexually assaulting children: Police

Srinagar, Sep 25 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested a serial offender in a case of alleged sexual assault on children in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

"Police in Budgam have taken prompt action in a heinous case of sexual assault on children, ensuring that the habitual offender is brought to justice," a spokesperson of the force said.

He said three children were allegedly subjected to repeated sexual assaults by the accused. "Acting without delay, the Beerwah police station registered a case under relevant sections of the law, including the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, and arrested the accused," he added.

The crime scene was immediately preserved and examined by a forensic team, which also secured crucial evidence, the spokesperson said.

"Medical examinations of the victims were conducted promptly to strengthen the case. Investigation is being carried out on top priority from every relevant angle to ensure foolproof prosecution," he added.