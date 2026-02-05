'Serial slasher' held in Bhopal; had attacked three women, one girl with knife on Jan 29

Bhopal, Feb 5 (PTI) A man who injured several women with a knife and was carrying a reward of Rs 30,000 on his head was arrested in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Thursday, a police official said.

'Serial slasher' Devendra Ahirwar (37), a resident of Rahatgarh in Sagar district, was nabbed after more than 900 CCTV footages were checked, 600 known criminals were verified and nearly 100 suspects were questioned, Additional Commissioner of Police Avdhesh Goswami told reporters.

"He has been remanded in 3-day police custody. Ahirwar attacked three women in Piplani and a girl in Ayodhya Nagar on the night of January 29 before fleeing. Four separate cases were registered at Piplani and Ayodhya Nagar police stations. He is a habitual offender who has carried out four similar attacks in different police station areas of Sagar city," Goswami said.

He had stolen a motorcycle from Karond vegetable market four months ago, which he used to flee after committing such attacks, the official added.

Forty teams were formed at the zonal level and from the Crime Branch and 150 officers and personnel were deployed to analyse CCTV footage, technical evidence and other leads as part of efforts to nab Ahirwar, he said.

"The accused was hiding at home after carrying out the Bhopal attacks, but he was held when he stepped out again with the intention of committing another offence. He was arrested on Thursday from Chhola Mandir area near Ayodhya Bypass following a tip-off," Goswami said. PTI LAL BNM