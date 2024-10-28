Sericulture has transformed into thriving industry in NE: Union minister

Guwahati, Oct 28 (PTI) Union Minister Pabitra Margherita on Monday said sericulture has transformed into a thriving industry in the northeast, boosting the local economy.

He stressed on collaborative efforts among central and state government departments to further push forward the silk industry, an official statement said.

The Union Minister of State for Textiles, visiting the Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organisation (MESSO) here, said the northeast sericulture is now a thriving industry, providing significant livelihoods, particularly for tribal women.

He underscored the need for collaboration among the various departments to drive sustainable silk industry growth, employment and traditional craftsmanship.

Margherita also highlighted MESSO’s efforts to expand Muga culture to cooler regions like Kalimpong in West Bengal and Uttarakhand to counter climate change impacts.

He encouraged increased seed production efficiency to meet the national demand for Muga and Eri silk.

The Central Silk Board’s MESSO has 13 field units across the northeast and Tamil Nadu, playing a vital role in the region’s sericulture industry, supporting the production of quality Muga and Eri silkworm seeds, the statement added. PTI SSG RBT