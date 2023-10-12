Series of initiatives planned for Darjeeling: Harshvardan Shringla

Darjeeling, Oct 11 (PTI) Harshvardan Shringla, the chief coordinator for India's G20 Presidency, on Wednesday unveiled a series of initiatives for the development of West Bengal’s Darjeeling.

These include economic partnership, philanthropic support and youth employment and development, he told reporters.

Shringla’s visit to the region was also aimed at assessing the areas affected by the recent flash flood in Sikkim and parts of north Bengal, and participating in relief activities.

He said plans were afoot to invite prominent CEOs associated with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, an organisation dedicated to fostering economic relations between the two countries, to visit Darjeeling.

“This initiative aims to explore opportunities for economic growth and collaboration in the region,” he said.

Shringla also said he has sent a proposal to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a philanthropic organisation, requesting investment in projects aligned with their core interests and beneficial to Darjeeling.

Besides, he talked of his engagement with reputable Indian companies to facilitate the employment of youths from Darjeeling. PTI CORR RBT