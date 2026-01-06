New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday said it had taken serious cognisance of videos from a protest in which the students’ union raised "highly objectionable, provocative, and inflammatory" slogans, asserting that such actions demonstrate a “wilful disrespect for constitutional institutions".

The university has also requested police to register an FIR after slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were raised during a programme on Monday night.

The JNU administration, in a letter addressed to the SHO of Vasant Kunj (North), said a programme, "A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhaba," was organised around 10 pm by students linked to the JNUSU.

The gathering initially appeared limited to commemorating the January 5, 2020 incident, with around 30 to 35 students present. However, the nature of the event changed following a judicial verdict on the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, after which some participants allegedly raised "inflammatory and objectionable" slogans, it read.

"Such act reflects a wilful disrespect for constitutional institutions and established norms of civil and democratic discourse. All stakeholders must understand the clear distinction between dissent, abuse and hate speech which leads to public disorder," the statement issued by university registrar said.

In its letter to the Delhi Police, the university states that certain students raised "highly objectionable, provocative and inflammatory" slogans and are in direct contempt of the Supreme Court.

The university urged the stakeholders to desist from indulging in any "such unwarranted activities" and cooperate in maintaining peace and harmony on the campus failing which strict action will be taken as per rules.

"JNU administration has taken very serious cognisance of the videos being circulated of the protest organised at Sabarmati premises yesterday (Monday) wherein a group of students from JNUSU raised highly objectionable, provocative and inflammatory slogans," the statement read.

"The Competent Authority has taken serious note of the incident and Security Branch has been asked cooperate with the police in the investigation," it added.

Noting that the raising of such slogans is "wholly inconsistent with democratic dissent, violates the JNU Code of Conduct", the statement said such slogans have the "potential to seriously disturb public order, campus harmony, and the safety and security environment of the university and the nation".

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced online.

The university has named several students, including current JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, and said they were identified during the programme and argued that the slogans were "deliberate", "repeated" and had the "potential to seriously disrupt public order, campus harmony and security".

Security officials were present on site and monitored the situation, the letter added.

The chief security officer has requested police to register an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, according to the letter.