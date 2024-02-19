'Serious constitutional crisis' in Delhi: Kejriwal slams BJP over water bill settlement scheme

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said a "serious constitutional crisis" has arisen in the national capital as officers are saying they will not work because of alleged "threats and pressure" from the BJP.

Alleging that proposed 'one time settlement' scheme for redressing inflated water bills was stalled by officers, Kejriwal, replying to a calling attention motion in Delhi Assembly, urged Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to direct the officers to implement the scheme or take action against them if they refused it.

No immediate reaction was available from the officers concerned over charges of obstructing the scheme.

Kejriwal also warned that a massive agitation will be launched if the scheme was not soon implemented in the city.

The Delhi government will ensure implementation of the ‘one-time settlement scheme' of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) at all costs, he said, alleging that earlier also the BJP-controlled bureaucracy had obstructed Mohalla Clinics, CCTVs, medicines for hospitals, 'Farishtey' scheme, and DTC pensions.

Kejriwal, who is also the AAP convener, said in any other state, officers creating hurdle before any scheme would be suspended immediately.

“Although Delhi is half a state, we feel it's not even 5 per cent a state. If Delhi were a full state, no officer would have dared to ignore orders from the chief minister or ministers. They would have been immediately suspended," he said.

Kejriwal claimed a "serious constitutional crisis" has arisen in Delhi in which the officers have given in writing in a way that they would not work.

“If they do not work, then how will the government run, can the government run even for two days? Does this suit the Central government, does it suit the BJP? he asked.

"The BJP feels happy if the people of Delhi are sad or ill. BJP people want to destroy Delhi,” he charged.

Kejriwal asked Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri to leave aside politics and get the scheme passed through the help of the LG.

"You will get all the credit. I will shout from the top of the Red Fort that BJP people have done this, vote for BJP people. You are doing it for votes. (I know) there is no other reason, take the votes. We don't want votes," said the chief minister.

Earlier, Bidhuri alleged that first inflated bills were sent by the government and then a scheme of waiver was announced by it.

Bidhuri also questioned seriousness of the government to implement the 'one time settlement' scheme.

"While a calling attention motion has been presented in the assembly on the issue, concerned minister and DJB chairperson Atishi is not present in the House. The truth is that the government itself has no intention of settling the bills," Bidhuri charged while questioning how in the first place inflated bills were sent to the consumers.

Kejriwal said there were about 27 lakh consumers of DJB, out of which over 10 lakh (40 per cent consumers) are not paying their water bills.

“Bribery is rampant to rectify bills. The biggest reason for pending bills is that during COVID-19, meter readers did not take readings of water meters for many months...many bills were not generated, and if bills were generated, they were based on average estimates. Fake readings were also entered," he said.

He hit out at the BJP accusing its leaders for the situation and added, "That is why they are in such a condition that sometimes they get three seats (in Assembly) and sometimes eight." Kejriwal said that the 'one time settlement' scheme was passed by DJB in June 2023, but the officials have "refused" to implement it.

“The officers said we are being threatened that if you pass this scheme for the people of Delhi, then we will be suspended, fired from the job. We will be sent to jail, and ED and CBI will be after us. Sir, if you ask us, we will resign from the job, but we cannot pass this scheme,” Kejriwal claimed.

The Delhi Assembly passed a resolution with voice vote presented by AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam on the calling attention motion on the issue.

"The House believes that the opposition party BJP, which exercises direct control over the officers.... for narrow, short-term and illegitimate political gains, is threatening the officers to prevent the popular government of Delhi from implementing such a hugely necessary and pro-public scheme," read the resolution.

It said that the DJB has approved the scheme that would recast water bills based on an average minimum of 2 ‘OK’ water meter readings. This scheme would bring relief to the people of Delhi and unlock revenue for the Board, it added. PTI KND VIT VIT KVK KVK