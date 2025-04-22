Serve people with integrity, compassion: Rahul to successful UPSC candidates

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday congratulated the successful candidates of the UPSC civil services exam and urged them to carry the responsibility of serving people with integrity, compassion and commitment to justice.
"Congratulations to all the candidates who have successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024.
"You now carry both the honour and the responsibility of serving the people of India. May you do so with integrity, compassion, and a commitment to justice. My best wishes as you embark on this important journey of public service," he said in a post on X.
The Union Public Service Commission declared the results of Civil Services Examination 2024 on Tuesday, in which Shakti Dubey topped and Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag secured the second and third ranks.
The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.
The civil services (preliminary) examination 2024 was conducted on June 16 last year. A total of 9,92,599 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,83,213 candidates actually appeared in the test.
A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for the main examination, which was held in September 2024. Out of these, 2,845 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview, which were held between January 7 and April 17 this year.
Of them, 1,009 candidates -- 725 men and 284 women -- have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various services.