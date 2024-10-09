Served country with 'utmost dedication', anxious about how history will judge my tenure: CJI

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, who is set to demit office next month, turned philosophical, saying he had served the country with "utmost dedication" amid "fears and anxieties" as to how history will judge his tenure.

The 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI), his two-year tenure will end on November 10.

"I find myself pondering over questions -- did I achieve everything I set out to do? How will history judge my tenure? Could I have done things differently? What legacy will I leave for future generations of judges and legal professionals?" he said.

The CJI shared his thoughts while addressing the third convocation ceremony of Jigme Singye Wangchuk School of Law in Bhutan.

"The answers to most of these questions lie beyond my control, and perhaps, I will never find answers to some of these questions. However, I do know that, over the last two years, I have woken up every morning with a commitment to give the job my fullest and gone to bed with the satisfaction that I served my country with utmost dedication," added CJI Chandrachud.

During the event, the CJI sought "pardon" for being "vulnerable" at a time when he was about to demit office and said he was "heavily preoccupied" with fears and anxieties for the future and past.

"As you navigate the complexities of your own journeys, do not be afraid to take a step back, reassess, and ask yourself: 'Am I running towards a destination, or am I running towards myself? The difference is subtle, yet profound. After all, the world needs leaders who are driven by purpose and not just ambition," he said.

According to the CJI, once someone has a sense of faith in his/her intentions and abilities, it is easier not to obsess over outcomes but to value the process and the journey towards those outcomes.

The CJI further reflected on an unrelenting passion to make a difference in the world, saying he often pushed himself to the extremes and worked long hours carrying a heavy load, as if the world's problems rested solely on his shoulders.

"However, over the years, I have come to realise that our ability to contribute to our community is deeply rooted in our self-perception and capacity for self-care," he said.

The journey towards the goal should be enjoyed rather than getting caught up in the fear of reaching the destination, the CJI said.

"As someone who is a few decades older than you, I can tell you that these fears are not easy to wish away. However, the personal growth lies in being able to address them and tackling them head-on," he told a crowd also comprising law graduates in the neighbouring country.

CJI Chandrachud, known for speaking his mind, has pronounced verdicts on crucial issues affecting public life besides kicking off technological, administrative and infrastructural reforms to enhance the efficiency of the justice delivery system.

It was under his leadership that the apex court initiated steps to promote transparency and inclusion of members of the LGBTQIA+ community in the top court.

CJI Chandrachud assumed office in the top court on May 13, 2016.