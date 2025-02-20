Serves no purpose if advocates-on-record only lend names to pleas drafted by others: SC

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday said it was the duty of the advocates-on-record to be "cautious and careful" in filing pleas and it would serve no purpose it they only lent their names to petitions.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said such lawyers were bound to maintain a much higher standard of professional conduct and if they only lent their names to petitions, appeals or counter-affidavits drafted by somebody else, the very purpose of setting up the institution of advocates on-records (AoR) would be frustrated.

The bench's observations came in a matter on the code of conduct for AoRs and the process of senior advocate designation.

In the case at hand, the court found "suppression of material facts" by a senior advocate, an AoR, in a number of remission pleas.

An AoR is a lawyer who is authorised to represent clients in the Supreme Court.

It is only through an AoR that a litigant could seek justice from this court unless he wanted to appear in person and, therefore, his role was very crucial, the bench said.

"When an advocate-on-record receives a draft of a petition/appeal /counter-affidavits from any other advocate, it is their duty to go through the case papers and, thereafter, to carefully go through the petition/appeal/counter-affidavits to ascertain whether correct facts have been stated in the draft and whether all relevant documents are annexed to the petition/appeal/counter-affidavits," said the bench.

The top court said in case of any doubts that may arise after reading the case papers, the AoR could clarify with the client to the local advocate.

"He is responsible for ensuring that he gets correct factual instructions so that there is no suppression of facts while filing petitions/appeals/counter-affidavits. An advocate-on-record is answerable to this court since he has a unique position under the Supreme Court Rules, 2013," the bench said.

The top court said when incorrect facts were put forth in the petition or when material facts or documents were suppressed, the AoR couldn't shift the blame on either the client or his instructing advocates.

"His duty is to file proper petitions/appeals and affidavits before this Court to assist the court in dispensing justice. He must always be fair to the court and effectively assist the court in deciding cases." The top court was of the opinion that the AoR's duty did not end after filing a case or a counter.

"Even if the counsel appointed by him is not present, he must be ready with the case on law and facts and effectively assist the court," it added.

The court went on to add, "We may note here that if advocates-on-record start behaving irresponsibly and start merely lending their names while filing petitions/appeals/counter-affidavits, it may have a direct impact on the quality of justice rendered by this court. Therefore, in case any advocate-on-record commits misconduct or is guilty of conduct unbecoming of an advocate-on-record, strict action is contemplated against him as per Rule 10 of Order IV."