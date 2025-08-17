Service books of Palghar Zilla Parishad staff to be digitised

Palghar, Aug 17 (PTI ) The Palghar Zilla Parishad has decided to digitise the service books of more than 10,000 of its officers and employees to give a boost to the concept of 'paperless office', authorities said on Sunday.

Under this initiative, all information regarding the appointment, promotion, transfer, salary increment, educational qualification, promotion and retirement of every employee will be made available online.

Therefore, employees will not need to repeatedly knock on the office door to get certificates, records and details related to the service book, the Zilla Parishad said in a release.

"The service books of 10,000 to 11,000 officers and employees working under the Zilla Parishad will now be available in digital form," it said.

The district administration is taking action at a fast pace for this, and this initiative is an important part of the 150-day action programme of the chief minister for the state's development, it said.

Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Manoj Ranade has emphasised on transparency and efficiency in this process. PTI COR GK