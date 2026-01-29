Service providing agencies have become real exploiters of workers: SC

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday lamented the exploitation of workers by service provider agencies and said now they have emerged as the "real exploiters" in urban centres.

"I have personally and officially seen this. The Supreme Court paid to an agency for hiring a particular set of skilled employees, paying Rs 40,000, and actually those poor girls were getting only Rs 19,000," Chief Justice Surya Kant said.

The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing a PIL seeking a comprehensive legal framework and enforcement of minimum wages for domestic workers, saying it cannot issue a writ asking the Centre and states to consider amending existing laws.

The CJI said in all major cities, service provider agencies have taken over.

"Now you only use the services of these entities, there is a word for them, which I cannot use in open court. In all major cities, these big entities are there, who are exploiting these people. They are the real exploiters," the CJI said. PTI SJK ZMN