Services affected on Kolkata Metro's Blue Line after suicide attempt

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) Services on the Kolkata Metro's Blue Line were affected on Thursday evening as a person attempted suicide by jumping on the tracks when a train was entering the Rabindra Sarobar station, a statement said.

The incident happened around 4.46 pm, disrupting services for an hour, it said.

Normal services resumed at 5.47 after the rescue operation was completed, it added.

During the disruption, services on the line were available between Maidan and Dakshineswar in the north, and Tollygunge and Birji in the south.

The person who attempted suicide was taken to a nearby hospital, but his condition was not immediately known.