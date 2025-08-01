Services at AIIMS-Patna affected as docs go on indefinite strike over MLA's 'high-handedness'

Patna, Aug 1 (PTI) Healthcare services were affected at AIIMS-Patna on Friday as resident doctors went on an "indefinite strike" in protest against the alleged high-handedness of Sheohar MLA Chetan Anand.

According to a press statement issued by the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA), AIIMS-Patna, on Friday, "The RDA expresses deep disappointment and anguish over the lack of action by the administration following the violent and traumatic incident that occurred on Wednesday, when MLA Chetan Anand, his wife and their armed guards breached hospital security, physically assaulted staff, and threatened resident doctors with firearms within the Trauma Centre premises." "Our indefinite strike will continue until further notice... We call upon all residents to remain united and firm. Our stand is for justice, safety, and dignity of every healthcare worker," it said.

An FIR has been lodged against the MLA by the police, but no copy has been provided to the RDA officially. As per legal opinion, the FIR is weak, lacking the strength and sections necessary to ensure strict legal action against the perpetrators, it said.

On the other hand, non-bailable charges have been filed against resident doctors, who were victims, not aggressors, on the basis of a complaint filed by the MLA against members of the RDA, it alleged.

No official statement or press release has been issued by the AIIMS administration condemning the incident or standing in support of its doctors, it said.

Emergency, OPD and other services were affected as a result of the strike.

On the other hand, Anand, the RJD-turned-JD(U) legislator, had lodged a police complaint, alleging that staffers of AIIMS-Patna misbehaved with him and his wife during a visit to the hospital on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, he told PTI that he and his wife were mistreated by hospital staffers when they went to visit a supporter admitted to the facility.

"My wife and I went to see one of my supporters admitted at AIIMS on Wednesday night. I was not allowed to enter the hospital with my security guard. This prompted my wife to intervene," he said.

"At that moment, other staff members came and started misbehaving with my wife. They literally thrashed her. I had to intervene. My wife sustained injuries to her wrist and back. I was also held hostage by the staffers for some time. Finally, we went to the local police station and lodged a complaint," he added.

The MLA's mother, Lovely Anand, is the JD(U) MP from the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint filed by AIIMS-Patna administration on Thursday night, said Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh, who visited the hospital and interacted with the protesting resident doctors.

"Earlier, a complaint related to the incident was filed by the opponent party as well. The matter is being investigated," he added. PTI PKD ACD