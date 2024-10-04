Services between Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate metro stations to start from 6.40 am on Oct 6

New Delhi: Train services between Vishwavidyalaya and Kashmere Gate metro stations on the Yellow Line will not be available for 40 minutes from 6 am on Sunday due to maintenance work, a DMRC official said.

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi with Millennium City Centre, Gurugram.

In order to undertake the planned maintenance work at Vishwavidyalaya metro station, train services on the Yellow Line will be briefly regulated in the early morning of October 6 till 6.40 am, they said.

According to the officials, the first train service will start at 6.45 am instead of 6 am on Sunday from Vishwavidyalaya to Millennium City Centre Gurugram and at 6.52 am instead of 6 am from Kashmere Gate to Samaypur Badli.

There will be no train services available between Vishwavidyalaya to Kashmere Gate metro stations and vice versa. Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines metro stations will remain closed till resumption of train services at 6.40 am, the officials said.

However, normal train services, from 6 am onwards, will remain available on the remaining major section of Yellow Line from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Kashmere Gate and Samaypur Badli to Vishwavidyalaya stations, they stated.

During the maintenance work, the train services will be available at a frequency of 10 minutes and thereafter, regular Sunday timetable will be followed for the rest of the day, the officials said.

To avoid any inconvenience to passengers during these early morning hours on Sunday, announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this maintenance period, they added.