New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Services were briefly affected on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro on Thursday night due to a minor issue in a train, sources said.

The issue was quickly resolved, they said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka YashoBhoomi Sector-25 metro station in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida.

There was "no major delay" as such, a source said.

For 5-7 minutes, there was a minor issue in a train around 7:30 pm. It was sorted out quickly, the source said.