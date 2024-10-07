Services delayed on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line

New Delhi: Commuters faced inconvenience on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line as services were affected during the morning rush hour on Monday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the services were delayed between Haiderpur Badli Mor and Jahangirpuri stations due to a technical reason. They didn't specify the exact reason.

The Yellow Line runs between the Millennium City Centre in Gurugram and Samaypur Badli in Delhi.

"Delay in services between Haiderpur Badli Mor and Jahangirpuri. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC posted on X at 8.50 am.