Services hit on Kolkata Metro's Blue Line after man attempts suicide

Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) Services on Kolkata Metro's Blue Line were affected on Saturday afternoon after an alleged suicide attempt at the MG Road station, officials said.

A man, aged around 40, allegedly jumped onto the down tracks around 3.30 pm, they said.

As a result of the incident, services were disrupted between Maidan and Dum Dum stations. Truncated services were operated between Maidan and Shahid Khudiram in the south, and Dumdum and Dakshineswar in the north, they added.

"Full-fledged services resumed on the entire stretch at 4.13 pm," a Kolkata Metro spokesperson said.

The man, who attempted suicide, was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

This is the second such incident in the last three days on the Blue Line. PTI SUS SOM