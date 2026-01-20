Services hit on Kolkata Metro's Blue Line as man attempts suicide

Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) Services on Kolkata Metro's Blue Line were disrupted during the evening rush hour on Tuesday after a man allegedly jumped on the tracks, attempting to die by suicide, an official said.

The incident happened when a train was entering the Masterda Surya Sen station at Bansdroni around 6.35 pm, he said.

Truncated services were operated between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineswar stations in both directions, following the incident, he added.

Normal services along the entire Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram line resumed at 7.09 pm, the official said.

The condition of the man could not be known immediately.