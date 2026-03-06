Services of college teachers who haven't qualified UGC NET will be terminated: Mizoram minister

Aizawl, Mar 6 (PTI) Mizoram Higher Education Minister Vanlalthlana on Friday said the government will no longer employ college teachers who have not cleared the UGC NET.

He also said the government is working for the regularisation of teachers recruited under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

Responding to a query in the assembly, Vanlalthlana said the government will no longer employ those who do not clear the National Eligibility Test (NET), a mandatory requirement set by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Noting that the decision was difficult, he said their appointments will officially cease at the end of March.

Defending the teachers, he said they should not be held personally responsible for the predicament.

He said that when they were recruited, the job advertisements did not list NET as a requirement, and the government mandated this specific qualification only after their recruitment had taken place.

Vanlalthlana also spoke about the status of teachers recruited through the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) under RUSA in 2019.

He said once these teachers complete two years of service, they are no longer classified under the central scheme.

The previous state government assumed full liability for their salary payments, he said.

Vanlalthlana said the regularisation of these teachers is in process, and has already been deliberated by the Council of Ministers.

While certain administrative details remain to be finalised, he assured the assembly that an official decision regarding their permanent status will be announced soon. PTI CORR SOM