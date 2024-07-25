Services of Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express to remain cancelled on Saturday

New Update
Kolkata, Jul 25 (PTI) The services of Maitree Express, connecting Kolkata with Bangladesh capital Dhaka, will continue to remain suspended on Saturday, the Eastern Railway said.
Violent protests over a quota system in government jobs have rocked Bangladesh for days and claimed more than 100 lives.
An ER official said in a statement that as per "a message received from Bangladesh Railway", the services of the Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express will remain suspended on Saturday.
The services of Maitree Express have remained suspended since July 19. PTI AMR RBT