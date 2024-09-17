Services of surplus mid-day meal workers will not be terminated: Himachal CM

Shimla, Sep 17 (PTI) The surplus number of mid-day-meal workers, resulting from merger of schools, will be suitably adjusted in nearby schools and their services will not be terminated, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

Presiding over a meeting of the Education Department here, Sukhu said the state government is revolutionising the current education system with numerous initiatives and merger of schools is one of the key initiatives aimed at providing quality education in government institutions.

The chief minister said to improve the functioning of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), the state government would restructure both the organisations, a statement issued here said.

"This measure is intended to strengthen the quality education and training to the students across the state", he said, alleging the wrong policies of the previous BJP government led to decline in Himachal’s ranking in terms of quality education.

Sukhu said the current government is working diligently to improve the standards of education in state-run institutions.

He also highlighted the introduction of foreign exposure visits for teachers, enabling them to adopt best teaching practices for the benefit of students.

The chief minister added that meritorious students excelling in academics, sports, and other fields would also be given the opportunity for such visits to gain valuable experience.

Additionally, he said that efforts are being made to improve sports infrastructure in educational institutions, with students aged 6 to 14 participating in under-14 tournaments.

Sukhu said diet allowance for sportspersons has been increased and travel facilities for students participating in out-of-state sports events have been enhanced.

The state government has already issued instructions to dedicate at least 15 minutes each day for physical exercise in all the schools, he added.