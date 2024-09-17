Services on Delhi Metro's Red Line hit due to overhead equipment issue

New Delhi: Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Red Line were affected on Tuesday due to overhead equipment issues between the Pulbangash and Pratap Nagar stations, officials said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on the social media platform X, the DMRC said, "Delay in services from Pulbangash to Pratap Nagar. Normal service on all other Lines."